Approximately 110 youth braved the water training for the fourth year, at Joint Base Andrews. Children five to nine years old were elated to elevate their knowledge base about water safety and have fun during the ZAC Camp, July 30 through Aug. 2 at the Liberty Park at Andrews Pool on Joint Base Andrews.
The four-day event was jointly sponsored by the Connecticut-based ZAC Foundation, Boys and Girls Club of America and JBA Youth Center. During the first responders meeting, or the Camp’s “Touch-A-Truck” station, Andrews’s children were allowed to get a “hands-on” and up-close look with the 11th Security Forces Group members and sit inside a military police cruiser.
The ZAC Foundation, a leader in water safety advocacy, education and drowning prevention, was created after the tragic death of Zachary Archer Cohn, the six-year-old son of Karen and Brian Cohn.
Zachary become trapped in a pool when the drain cover fell off and his arm got stuck, and it held him under water.
Megan Ferraro, the ZAC Foundation executive director, said, “We are close to 450 children served over the past four years. We select 20 grantees annually to receive the ZAC Camp grant.”
She noted the curriculum is somewhat centered around the children’s book, entitled ‘The Polar Bear Who Couldn’t, Wouldn’t Swim,” which is about a polar bear named Zeke, because of the first initial of, Zachary’s name. Zac had a polar bear, which was his favorite stuffed animal, and that’s how the story was created for the main character.
Ferraro said, “The material has been updated this year, because we are coming back to communities year after year, and we needed a revision and refreshed it so we could be sure that we were keeping kids excited and engaged. We got really positive feedback about it.”
She explained the curriculum is a little more challenging, especially for children who returned to camp from year to year, now are even able to learn more about water safety than they would have in the first year. The curriculum now allows for older children to be engaged in the nine to 10 years age range, they’re able to participate in camp activities like creating PSA’s, help teach their friends and family about water safety, and it gives them the tools to share this message outside of the camp itself.
At the conclusion of the lifesaving training each child leaves camp with a host of materials, including a copy of the children’s book, a water watcher tag, letters from their parents, t-shirts and towels.
Bobby Broome, aquatics instructor for the week-long course, spoke briefly about the skill set he uses to bring out the best in children.
“It’s all about being able to read children,” stated Broome, himself a concerned parent.
“Each child is different. Reading kids is a gift that you can’t teach anyone. First you just want to make sure you don’t traumatize them,” Broome said.
“Some kids you have to talk soft to them and be nice, while some you have to threaten them to get their attention. I have kids. That’s what makes me good, because I’m a parent.” Broom said.
“Everything that I teach these kids during this four-day program, I taught my granddaughter in one day. But she’s five and she loves me,” he said. “It feels good to be able to see somebody go from a very scared child to somebody who’s now confident and comfortable in the water. It’s ‘cool’ to see that transition. The highlight for me is getting the kids who are afraid, used to going under water. My motto is: ‘Saving lives, one person at a time.’ And that’s what we’re doing here is saving lives.”
Clarence Dudley, former Navy antiwarfare/antisubmarine operator and YMCA swim instructor, was happy as he witnessed his grandson being taught by one of the ZAC Foundation water safety instructors.
“I was watching the instructor and comparing him to when I worked as an instructor at the YMCA in Bethesda,” said Dudley, an eight-year Navy veteran. “I like the way he [Broome] teaches his class. He teaches the kids to never fear water, but to respect it. That way they’ll be comfortable and relaxed in the water; and that way they’ll pay more attention to the instructor. I can see the instructional bonding that takes place.”
Ferraro noted the feedback the foundation has received from the Andrews community has been positive. “We’ve been told that this is really a fantastic program that allows their children to not only have fun swimming, but learning about water safety, while their having fun,” she said. “I think from the Boys and Girls Club perspective, the safety lessons that we impart on the children are so important, but they also find that the first responder engagement is really critical, because they want to be sure that their children are running to first responders, instead of running away from them,” she said.
July 28 marked the 12-year anniversary of Zachary Cohn’s death, Ferraro said.
“I continue to be amazed the commitment and energy that his parents have made to ensure that they do what they can so that no other family has to suffer the tragedy and heartache they have gone through,” Ferraro said. “They do all they can do to ensure the children is this country are safer.”