Rhim gets annual Schaefer Award

The founder of a nonprofit that offers adult and youth job training programs recently received the William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award for Prince George’s County.
Comptroller Peter Franchot virtually presented the annual award to E. Kim Rhim, founder of The Training Source, Inc., a nonprofit organization offering comprehensive adult and youth job training programs, youth development programs, safety net services for families in need and professional training for employers.
Created in 1993, The Training Source provided an avenue for Rhim to give back to community members by offering resources most necessary for life-sustaining and life-fulfilling futures, embodying the principles that Schaefer, the late Baltimore City mayor, Maryland governor and comptroller, held dear.
At the heart of the program is Rhim’s objective to develop people, not just skills, which is integral to the mission of providing education, training and services that promote positive economic mobility for unemployed and low-income Marylanders.
Since 2012, Franchot has annually traveled to each of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions to honor an individual or organization serving their community.
This year, all Schaefer Award presentations will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.