ANNAPOLIS — Andrew Gwynn Bowie Jr. of Annapolis, MD and Swan's Island, ME passed away at home on May 1, 2023 after a brief illness.
Gwynn was born on April 26, 1945, to Andrew Gwynn and Elizabeth (Goodhand) Bowie. He was raised on his family farm, Beechwood, near Upper Marlboro.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Mahoney Bowie; sister, Roselynne Bowie Broussard of Santa Fe, NM; his beloved Chocolate Lab, Rocky; two nephews; many cousins; lots of wonderful friends, and colleagues.
Gwynn was educated at Mercersburg Academy, Mercersburg, PA; University of Maryland (B.A. Political Science and French 1968); George Washington University and University of Maryland Law School (J.D. 1972) where he was a member of the Maryland Law Review.
He served during Vietnam with the 2290th U.S. Army Hospital Reserves.
Gwynn's legal career includes serving as Assistant Attorney General, State of Maryland (1977-1981); Attorney for the State Aviation Administration at BWI airport during original construction; Partner at Smith, Somerville and Case (1981-1991); Shareholder at Wharton, Levin, et al. (1991-2011), where his practice was devoted to the defense of physicians and health care providers. Gwynn was a skilled, well regarded, trial lawyer who defended hundreds of physicians in arbitrations and jury trials in Federal Courts throughout Maryland. His career includes serving on the Governor's Commission to revise the Maryland code. He was named one of "Washington's Best Lawyers" by the Washington Post and was elected to the American Board of Trial Advocates.
He enjoyed many interests and talents. He was an enthusiastic sailor, skier, diver, and an instrument rated commercial pilot. A "francophile", he never tired of studying the French language, literature and culture.
His memberships include; Annapolis Yacht Club, Seabrook Island Club (SC), L'Alliance Francaise de Washington, Southern Maryland Society, American Bar Association, Maryland State Bar Association, Maryland Bar Fellows, Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity.
Gwynn touched many lives in a very special way. His knowledge and talents were endless. A quiet presence, he could often be found by the water, with a dog at his side. He will be greatly missed by those he left behind.
A memorial mass has been scheduled on May 15, 2023 at 11am. In St. Mary of the Assumption 14908 Main Street Upper Marlboro, MD 20772.
