BOWIE — Born Annie Hannah Mathis on June 18, 1930, to Leland & Annie Mae Hanna Mathis in Florence, South Carolina.
Died the afternoon of Sunday April 23, 2023, at Brookdale Woodward Estates assisted living facility in Bowie, MD, of natural causes. Preceded in death by second husband Curtis Moore (first marriage to John F. "Jack" Williams ended in divorce), Annie leaves a large extended family: sister Helen K. Mathis and brother Leonard Mathis, both of South Carolina; children Daphne Williams (Craig Flaherty), Flawn Williams (Victoria Moss), Jeffrey Williams (Cathy Franklin Williams); grandchildren Tasha Moss & Alex Williams; stepsons Curtis Moore and Eric Moore.
Starting life in the depths of the Depression, Annie left home early, married young, traveled the world as military wife, arriving in Washington, DC, in 1963. She turned her hand to many jobs: ballroom dance instructor for Arthur Murray, laundry manager, taught art at the secondary & college level, art therapist at St Elizabeths, private instructor in ceramics & macrame, manager of the Thought Gallery Art Cooperative in Annapolis and Architectural Antiques Inc in Washington, DC. Despite lacking a high school diploma, she graduated from the University of Maryland, earning a Bachelor of Arts & a Masters in Art Education. She pursued advanced coursework in accounting & certification in tax preparation. For much of her later life she managed finances for creative people and prepared taxes for a large clientele.
In 1985 Annie moved to the community of Scientists Cliffs, in Calvert County, MD, a place which resonated with her love of nature. She was a founding member of American Chestnut Land Trust, active in the Scientists Cliffs community in many ways, member of the Art League, supporter of Battle Creek Nature Center and other animal rescue & wildlife charities. She delivered Meals on Wheels for nearly 30 years, often with her best buddy Nedd Fried.
Every day she walked the beach along Calvert Cliffs, picking up flotsam, trash, shells & fossils, which she then made into art. A lifelong creative force, she leaves behind a large body of work in ceramics, weaving & fiber art.
Fiercely competitive, Annie was a top-notch bridge player, active in several leagues throughout her life. She played poker with a regular monthly gang, as well as Monopoly, Scrabble, Boggle & chess with anyone she could convince to give her a game. She loved singing & dancing, and baked a stellar pecan pie.
Annie donated her remains to medical research at USUHS (Uniformed Services University). No funeral is planned. A memorial gathering to celebrate her life will be at the Chestnut Cabin at Scientists Cliffs Saturday June 24 from 2 to 5pm. RSVP to daphnew@aol.com as space is limited.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to one of her special charities.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.