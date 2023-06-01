BOWIE — Born Annie Hannah Mathis on June 18, 1930, to Leland & Annie Mae Hanna Mathis in Florence, South Carolina.

Died the afternoon of Sunday April 23, 2023, at Brookdale Woodward Estates assisted living facility in Bowie, MD, of natural causes. Preceded in death by second husband Curtis Moore (first marriage to John F. "Jack" Williams ended in divorce), Annie leaves a large extended family: sister Helen K. Mathis and brother Leonard Mathis, both of South Carolina; children Daphne Williams (Craig Flaherty), Flawn Williams (Victoria Moss), Jeffrey Williams (Cathy Franklin Williams); grandchildren Tasha Moss & Alex Williams; stepsons Curtis Moore and Eric Moore.

