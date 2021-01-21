UPPER MARLBORO — Beulah Mae King, 85, passed away on January 9, 2021 at Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham, Md.
Born on April 20, 1935 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Benjamin F. Jackson and Hazel G. Jackson. Beulah was a secretary for Prince George’s County Public Schools. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.
In addition to her parents, Beulah was preceded in death by her husbands William Marshall Jr., Tom Logan and John King; her son David A. Marshall; her brothers Walter Jackson, Richard Jackson, William “Billy” Jackson.
She is survived by her children W. Howard Marshall, Albert O. Marshall, Mark E. Marshall Sr. and Marjorie A. Marshall; five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Funeral services and interment will be private due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 Pandemic. We are sorry to be without your friendship and physical comfort, but it is our sincere hope that a Celebration of her Life will be possible in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ChildFund International, 2821 Emerywood Parkway, Richmond, VA 23294 or to Christie Lighthouse Pregnancy Care Center, 6507 Old Branch Avenue, #102, Camp Springs, MD 20748. Arrangements by Raymond Funeral Service, P.A.
