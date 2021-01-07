BRANDYWINE — Charlotte Marie Bond, 75, of Brandywine, Md., passed away on December 19, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 2, 1945, in Brandywine to the late Ralph Edward Bond and Athula (Tubekis) Bond. She was one of five children.
Charlotte worked as a secretary for the public school system. She loved working with the children and watching them grow each year. She was always in awe of the wonders of the world through the eyes and imaginations of kids.
A beautiful soul, with a heart of gold, Charlotte’s greatest joy came from her family and friends. She met a man who completed her heart in, Gene “Bobby” Walker. They felt blessed to have found each other for her final years.
She was a lucky woman who loved to play the slots. The sounds of the machines ringing and lights flashing put a smile on her face. Her luck continued with her gardens. She was able to grow the most abundant vegetables and colorful flowers.
Charlotte was a light to the world and will never be forgotten by her family and friends. She lived a full life and surrounded herself with the people she loved most, her family.
She is survived by her companion, Gene “Bobby” Walker of Brandywine; brothers, Ralph Bond, Jr. of Baden, Md., and Robert Bond, Sr. (Jane) of Brandywine; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death her parents, brother, Steven Dale Bond, and sister, Carolyn Sue Bond-Rye.
