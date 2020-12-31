ALEXANDRIA, VA — (Hill) In Loving Memory
Betty Reed passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Alexandria, Virginia, on December 13, 2020, at the age of 79. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Ervin Monroe Reed, Sr., son David Allen Martin (Carla), daughter Kimberly Ann Starling and son Ervin (Jay) Monroe Reed, Jr. (Terry). She was preceded in death by her loving grandson Zachary Guy McKeown. She leaves behind seven grandchildren, Matthew Reed, Brad Martin (Cassie), Kyle McKeown, Erin White (Tony), Ethan Martin, Tyler Reed (Lacey) and Shane McKeown (Ashley); four great grandchildren, Kyle (KJ) McKeown, Kinley McKeown, Andi White and Bryce Martin. She is also survived by two sisters, Alice Kauffman and Mary Lee Murphy and two sisters-in-law, Shirley Hill and Joan Hill, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She adored her beloved dog, Charlie.
Betty was born in Bushwood, Maryland, to Joseph Cullins Hill and Jessie Sydnor Hill Richardson. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Samuel Hill, Joseph Hill and John Hill.
Family was the most important thing in Betty's life; she had a generous and giving nature. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was known throughout the family as a great story teller, jokester, and prank master. She was an animal lover, avid cook, crafter, and enjoyed life to the fullest. She will be greatly missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
