BALTIMORE — On June 26, 2021, Florence Hooe Magruder peacefully passed away at her home in Baltimore, Maryland. She was 98 years old. Ms. Magruder was the beloved daughter of the late Mercer Hampton and Mittie (nee Hall) Magruder; loving sister of the late Mercer Hampton Magruder, Jr., Mary Belt Magruder Mustin, and Alexander Clarke Magruder; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving family.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 14908 Main Street, Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10:30 am. Inurement will be followed at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, Maryland.
