SOUTHERN PINES, NC — Francis Dalton Fowler, M.D., age 93, of Southern Pines, NC passed away on October 15, 2020 at his home.
Born on October 30, 1926, in Yonkers, New York, to the late Frank and Eleanor Fowler. Francis graduated from Davis High School in Mount Vernon, NY and after high school at the age of 17 enlisted in the US Navy. He proudly served his country in WWII. After his discharge from the US Navy in 1947, he attended and graduated from Fordham University in NYC. He went on to medical school at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. and graduated with a Doctor of Medicine degree. Following graduation, he served a one-year internship at Georgetown Medical School. He continued to a four-year Orthopedic Residency which included a Fellowship in Oncology at the National Institute of Health. He was certified by the Board of Orthopedic Surgery in 1959. Dr. Fowler founded the first Orthopedic full-time practice in Prince George’s County Maryland in 1960 and practiced medicine for forty years before retirement.
His medical career was very extensive, and he was a member of numerous medical associations, including the American Medical Association, American College of Surgeons, American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, Southern Medical Association, Association of Joint Surgeons, Prince Georges Medical Society and Med-Chi, for which he was a founding member. He was instrumental in helping others become successful doctors, most notably starting the Orthopedic Residency Program at Howard University.
In addition to his medical career, Francis was a founder and board member of the United Bank and Trust Co. in Southern Maryland, which eventually became a part of what is now Wells Fargo.
Due to his love of antiques and art upon retirement, he enrolled in New York University, taking the train from D.C. weekly, and achieving a Certificate of Appraisal Studies. A second career of restoration and collecting resulted in a fine collection of Revlon wallpapers, 17th century French and English furniture, American and Impressionist paintings and prints, with a keenness for works by Henri Matisse and Gilbert Stuart.
When he wasn’t studying antiques, he could be found tutoring one of his grandchildren in chemistry or art.
In addition, Frank had a great fondness for trains. His favorite was the Twentieth Century Limited and watched it often near his childhood home in Yonkers going along the Hudson River headed to Chicago.
An appreciation of English gardens led Frank to always have a box wood garden. He and Bernadine were members of the Boxwood Society and regularly toured gardens throughout Maryland and Virginia.
He was a very educated and loved doctor, husband, father, and friend.
In addition to his parents, Francis was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Burgess.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Bernadine Fowler; four children, William P. Fowler, M.D. (Allen), Francis D. Fowler, Jr. (Sally), Bernadette Lamson (Donald), and Mary Dembosky (Dell); also survived by eight grandchildren, Patrick, Graham, and Jack Fowler, Clifford and Sam Lamson, and Dell Andrew, Bernadine, and Elleanor Dembosky.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church on Friday, November 13th at 10:00AM. Internment at a later date will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
