GLENARDEN — Gloria Jean Austin, 79, of Glenarden died on Sept. 28, 2020 at Crescent City Rehab in Riverdale. Funeral services for immediate family only will be Thur. Oct. 8, 2020 at 11am with a "walk through only" public viewing two hours prior at William Reese and Son's Chapel in Annapolis. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Bolden-Tilghman Mortuary. Visit boldentilghman.com for condolences.
