Gloria Austin

GLENARDEN — Gloria Jean Austin, 79, of Glenarden, died on Sept. 28, 2020, at Crescent City Rehab in Riverdale.
Funereal services for immediate family only will be Thursday, Oct. 8,2002, at 11 a.m. with a “walk throuhg only” public viewing two hours prior at William Reese and Son’s Chapel in Annapolis.
Funeral arrangemetns entrusted to Bolden-Tilghman Mortuary. Visit boldentilghman.com for condolences.
