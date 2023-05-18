CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA — (Peed) Hazel Jeanette Dent passed away on April 23, 2023, in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was born in Westwood Maryland. Her parents, William Edgar and Frances Greenfield Peed, raised their family on a tobacco farm in Southern Maryland. Growing up Hazel and her siblings worked the farm with their parents.
She attended Baden School and graduated Valedictorian from Gwynn Park High School in 1944. At the urging of her school counselor, Hazel attended the University of Maryland, worked her way through college, graduating in 1949 with a degree in education. She was the first in her family to attain a college degree. She met William Theophilus Dent, Jr at the University and were happily married for 57 years until Bill's death.
After college, Hazel began a thirty seven year career with the federal government. Her first job was with the Central Intelligence Group (CIG) precursor agency to the CIA. She enjoyed a lengthy and satisfying career at the Social Security Administration, where she was employed as an intake counselor.
From Maryland, Hazel and Bill moved to Reading, Pennsylvania and then settling in Towson, Maryland until they retired to Cumberland, Maryland and Fort Myers, Florida. After her husband's death Hazel resided in Charlottesville Virginia and Fort Myers, Florida.
Hazel was a gentle, kind, humble, woman, always mindful of good health. She and her husband Bill opened their home to friends and family alike during the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Her siblings, Mildred Peed, Ruth Hutson and Leon Peed also preceded her in death. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families. She made many close friends and connections who will miss her as well.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 2410 Old Ivy Road, Suite D, Charlottesville Va 22903. A Celebration of Life ceremony is scheduled at the Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery Chapel, Flintstone Maryland on Friday, June 23, 2023 at noon.
