CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA — (Peed) Hazel Jeanette Dent passed away on April 23, 2023, in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was born in Westwood Maryland. Her parents, William Edgar and Frances Greenfield Peed, raised their family on a tobacco farm in Southern Maryland. Growing up Hazel and her siblings worked the farm with their parents.

She attended Baden School and graduated Valedictorian from Gwynn Park High School in 1944. At the urging of her school counselor, Hazel attended the University of Maryland, worked her way through college, graduating in 1949 with a degree in education. She was the first in her family to attain a college degree. She met William Theophilus Dent, Jr at the University and were happily married for 57 years until Bill's death.

