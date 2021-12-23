VALLEY LEE — Imelda (Mel) Thompson Hardy entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at her home in Valley Lee, Maryland surrounded by her family. She was born on May 4, 1949 in Valley Lee, Maryland to Turner Thomas Thompson and Roberta (Campbell) Thompson - the youngest of eight children. Due to the death of her mother when she was 15 months old, Elizabeth Mary Jane Thompson became her "mom". She completed her primary education at St. Peter Claver Elementary School and Cardinal Gibbons High School in Ridge, Maryland. She attended Bowie State College where she pledged Zeta Phi Beta, Sorority Incorporated and obtained her Bachelor's degree in Education. While at Bowie State College, she met Herbert Langston Hardy Jr. and they married on December 12, 1970. During their 51 years of marriage, they lived in three different states and were blessed with three children, Carla, Kevin, and Brian. Mel's 30 year teaching career spanned three states, Maryland, Illinois and Indiana, starting in Maryland at District Heights Elementary School. While teaching in Evansville, IN, she obtained her Master's Degree in Education from Indiana State University and in 2005, she retired from the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation. In 2006, she and her husband built their retirement home on the family farm in Valley Lee, Maryland. She spent her retirement days continuing to serve as a substitute teacher at Piney Point Elementary School and volunteering for Meals on Wheels. She was also active with St. George's church activities, teaching CCD and supporting fundraising dinners. She was preceded in death by her father, her mother and her mom; three brothers, (James) Frank Thompson, Charles Thompson, and Turner Thompson, Jr.; two sisters, Marguerite Hagins and Elizabeth (Betty) Morgan; two sister-in-laws Thomsasine Thompson and Lois Thompson; and one Godson Andre Morgan. Mel leaves to cherish her memory her husband Herbert Langston Hardy, Jr.; her brother Bernard Thompson and her sister Ellen Andrews (Charles); her children, Carla Hardy Milton (Chris) of Clovis, CA, Kevin Lamont Hardy of Jacksonville, FL, and Brian Irving Hardy of Newburgh, IN; her brother in laws Raynor Hardy (Ilma) and David Hardy. Affectionately known as Mimi, she also leaves eight grandchildren, Peyton Wallis (Anthony), Ka'Lonn Milton, Kendall Milton, J Langston Hardy, Dominic Hardy, Camden Hardy, Cambree Hardy and Kinsley Hardy; three great grandchildren, Noelle Wallis, Ariyanna Wallis and Preston James Wallis; two Godsons, Paul Thompson and Tyree Harris; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. What Mel most enjoyed was attending her children's and grandchildren's activities and events - always cheering them on to do their very best and ensuring that they understand that their education comes first. Visitation will be held on Wednesday December 22, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home Chapel 20605 Aquasco Road Aquasco, Maryland 20608. Visitation will continue on Thursday December 23, 2021 at St. George Catholic Church 19199 Saint Georges Church Rd, Valley Lee, MD 20692 from 10:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 p.m. Interment St. George Church Cemetery. Services Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A. Aquasco, Maryland www.Adamsfuneralhomemd.com
To plant a tree in memory of Imelda Hardy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.