UPPER MARLBORO — James Leroy Brown of Upper Marlboro, Md., died on March 14 at age 98. James (Jim) spent most of his childhood in and around Lantz, Md., where he was born, graduating from Thurmont High School in 1939 and beginning his 68-year marriage to Betty Frazer Brown in 1941.
He served in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific during World War II. A few years after the war, Jim and his growing family moved to the Washington area where he began his career in construction, advancing from laborer to carpenter, to foreman, to contractor with his own business. He built houses in Charles, Anne Arundel, and, mostly, Prince George’s County, where he also built his own. Together with Betty, Jim took up downhill skiing in middle age, and the two traveled widely in North America and Europe. They also enjoyed dancing, especially at Pen Mar Park, for they maintained close ties to the people and landscapes where they grew up.
Jim was unpretentious, upbeat, self-effacing, generous, and blessed with a wry sense of humor. He was also spry and determinably self-reliant — “ornery” he might say — splitting his own firewood well into his last decade. Recent family gatherings at his home brought together five generations. Jim became an avid reader in later years, reading nearly 2,000 books in his 90’s. In his last few months he enthusiastically participated in FaceTime, Skype and Zoom conversations so as to maintain connections with family members.
Predeceased by Betty, Jim is survived and missed by a son, James (Jimmie) Brown of Boonsboro, Maryland and Los Angeles, California, daughters Carolyn Harrington of Silver Spring, Md., and Brenda Brown of Winnipeg, Manitoba, and five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Germantown Bethel Cemetery in Cascade, Maryland when people can gather together safely. Online condolences may be offered at www.lastingtributesfuneralcare.com.
