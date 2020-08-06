HUNTINGTOWN — On Saturday September 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. there will be a Life Celebration held for Kenneth Wolfe Thompson who passed away on April 21, 2017 due to complications from heart transplant surgery. The Life Celebration will be held at the pavilion, within Point Lookout State Park (11175 Point Lookout Road Scotland Md. 20687).
Point Lookout State Park is just 10 miles from St. Mary’s College of Maryland where Ken earned his B.S. in Fine Arts. Point Lookout State Park is also the campground which Ken would often take his 2 sons, Drew and Logan, for overnight camping adventures when they were young.
For the Thompson family, many fond memories are rooted in Southern Maryland, especially at Point Lookout. It is a natural location to celebrate the life of a man who loved the outdoors.
In uncertain times, Ken’s family anticipates the Life Celebration to go on as intended. The open-air covered pavilion can accommodate 100 people and will allow for attendees to promote social distancing guidelines while in attendance. Masks are encouraged and there will be some available to those who do not have one.
Please note the park does have a day use service charge of $3 per person for MD residents and $5 for out of state residents on weekends.
For more information and to RSVP for planning purposes please contact Ken’s youngest son Logan Thompson at 240-298-8965. The Thompson family is looking forward to honoring Ken. As he often was late to meet Logan for a bite and a beer this overdue Life Celebration is better late than never.
