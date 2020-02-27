ACCOKEEK — Marcy and Rick Canavan moved to Accokeek from Washington, D.C., in 1973. They built a gorgeous home with their own hands and raised their adoring children: Kelly, Sean, and Emily. She and her grandson Milo Bruner were great friends.
Marcy was a lifelong advocate for those who needed a voice. She was an activist, at-home mother, small business owner, former member/chairwoman of the Prince George’s County School Board and member of Democratic Central Committee, Executive Director of the Maryland Education Coalition, an appeals officer, farmer, board member of The AMP Creeks Council, member of the Maryland Commission of Judicial Disabilities, and an Ambassador for the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. She was loud, brash, hilarious, and above all empathetic.
She died peacefully at home, on her own terms, of complications related to lung cancer. She was preceded in death by her father Joe, and survived by her mother Vary Coates; husband, Richard; her three children; grandson; her siblings Peter, Matthew, Anna and Elizabeth; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins who she loved very much. A celebration of her life was held in October so that she could enjoy saying goodbye to those dear to her, and she did. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The AMP Creeks Council www.ampcreeks.org, (P.O. Box 477, Accokeek, MD 20607)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.