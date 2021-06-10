OWINGS — Marian Rose DeBruyn, of Owings, Md., was born on May 18, 1939, in Washington, D.C., to Lucille and Robert Rettew. She married Cornelius DeBruyn on July 28, 1956.
Marian owned a childcare center in Calvert County for over 40 years. She was also active in her church, Jesus the Good Shepherd. Whether it was in church, to the radio, or around the piano with family — Marian loved singing!
Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Corny; her daughter, D’Ann Bowen; her brother, Robert Rettew; and her grandsons, Jason May and Sean Pope.
She is survived by her children: Debbie Johnson of Brandywine; Dawn Wood (Doug) of Cape Coral, FL; Denise Bauckman of Prince Frederick; Neil DeBruyn of St. Leonard, David DeBruyn (Lee) of Milton, Florida; Dan DeBruyn (Daneille) of Isanti, MN; Dottie Barth (John) of Huntingtown; Donna Busarow (Ken) of Milton, FL. She also leaves behind 22 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Visitation: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 1-4 p.m., Rausch Funeral Home in Owings. Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, June 14, 2021, 11 a.m., Jesus the Good Shepherd in Owings.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.