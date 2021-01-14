INDIAN HEAD — Marie “Kay” Cross passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2021. Born to Elsie “Terry” Cross and Melvin “Sonny” Cross on March 24, 1957 in Cheverly, Maryland.
Kay is survived by her mother, her husband, Donald “J.C.” Moats and her children, T.J. (Amanda), Marie “Kathie” (Randy), Cheryl, Westley (Laura), and Jessica (Rob). Kay was also known as “Granny” to 24 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, cousins, and nieces. She was preceded in death by her father, Sonny; her son, Joey; her daughter, Stacey; two grandsons and two nephews. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Kaplan University in 2008 with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Forensic Psychology, and then in 2011 she received her Masters of Science in Legal Studies. Kay was also a member of the Golden Key International Honor Society and a member of the Kappa Lambda Honor Society. After working in the legal field for many years, Kay took a management position with Hubcap Heaven. Kay was loved by many and liked by everyone that met her. She will be greatly missed by so many. A celebration of life will be planned at a later time due to COVID-19 restrictions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.