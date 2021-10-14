HAGERSTOWN — Nancy Carol Trigonoplos, 85, of Pomfret, died September 26, 2021 in Hagerstown. When she wasn't working, Mrs. Trigonoplos enjoyed activities with the Friends and Neighbors Social Club of Waldorf (which members informally called the "homemakers' club"), including attending the Club's 50th anniversary gathering in July 2017. She was an avid reader, an excellent writer, and appreciated the variety of birds and other wildlife that visited her yard. Mrs. Trigonoplos was a 1954 graduate of Fort Hill High School in Cumberland, which her husband, Charles Stephen (Steve) Trigonoplos also attended. The couple later lived in Memphis, TN and Wichita Falls, TX, where he was stationed at US Air Force bases. Early in her career, Mrs. Trigonoplos worked at the US Department of Agriculture in Washington, DC. Afterwards, she worked alongside her husband to help found what for many in Southern Maryland was their first community newspaper - the St. Charles Citizen. In its early days, the newspaper was prepared and typeset in a built-in carport at their home in St. Charles and delivered by Mr. Trigonoplos and their sons to homes throughout the neighborhood. As the Southern Maryland community grew, the newspaper grew with it, and was renamed the Citizen News and published from offices in White Plains. Mrs. Trigonoplos later worked as an editor and production supervisor at Automated Graphics Systems in White Plains. Mrs. Trigonoplos was born in Hancock, MD, on August 2, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Ethel O. Sherley Barnhart and Howard R. Barnhart, and the seventh of nine siblings. She is survived by her daughter Amy Spencer of Silver Spring, MD; her sons Patrick (and wife Angee) of Clearwater Beach, FL, Steven of Daria, FL, and Darren (and wife Kenly) of Arlington, VA; her grandchildren Ben, Erin, Christine and Blaise; her great grandchildren Daniel and Lucas; her sister Catherine Evans of Hagerstown; her sisters in law Lorraine Barnhart of Oldtown and Sherilyn Barnhart of Loxahatchee, FL; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mrs. Trigonoplos was predeceased by her sisters Patricia Sacco and Jane Bucy; her brothers James, William, Stanley, John and Kenneth; her stepfather Cecil Grimshaw; and her son in law Geoff Spencer. Mrs. Trigonoplos will be buried on October 29, 2021 alongside her husband at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham. Memorial contributions can be made to Doey's House, where she passed away, 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21742; Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Avenue, Hagerstown MD 21742; and Elmcroft of Hagerstown, 1175 Professional Court, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD. Online condolences may be expressed www.douglasfiery.com
