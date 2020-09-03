RIVERDALE, MD — OSMAN TOLO BANGURA
December 20, 1979 — August 10, 2020
Osman Tolo Bangura age 40, passed away August 10, 2020 in Greenbelt, Md. He was born December 20, 1979 in Freetown, Sierra Leone to Taimu and Memsor Bangura.
He lived in Riverdale and is survived by his wife Ekundayo Williams- Bangura, children Salimatu, Salma, Anuel and Osman Jr.
Osman will be fondly remembered as a kindhearted, generous person with great integrity and humility.
Funeral Service will be held at Good Samaritan Lutheran Church, 10110 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt, MD 20706
Interment: Epiphany Episcopal Cemetery, 3111 Ritchie Road, Forestville, MD 20747.
