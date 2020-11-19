LANHAM — Paul Julius Campbell of Lanham, Md., died at the age of 91 on September 1, 2020, joining his wife Margie L. Campbell in heaven.

Paul was the son of Paul Teter Campbell and Carroll Golden (both deceased) and was one of seven children. All of his brothers and sisters have passed.

While Paul and Margie had no children of their own, he is survived by a number of nieces and nephews, including Cynthia Hunter, Matthew Campbell, Kelly Rich, David Schott and Ricardo Campbell.

Paul rests with Margie at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

