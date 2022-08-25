NEWTON, KS — Timothy "Tim" James Conner Sr. 90, died April 29, 2022, at Kansas Christian Home, Newton, Kansas. He was born in Greenwood, Indiana on February 12, 1932 to Leo and Louise (nee Howell) Conner. He grew up in Accokeek, Maryland attending Prince George's County public elementary schools and graduating from St. John's College High School in 1950. He married Mary E. Robinson of Brandywine in April 1951. They had one child, son Timothy J. Conner, Jr. After Mary's death in April 2009, he married Lola Seibel Buck, formerly of Eads, Colorado, in October 2009. They moved to Newton and spent the remainder of their lives there. Lola passed in June 2018.

Tim served his county in the United States Air Force and The Air Force Reserve in France, Germany, and the United States. He was a licensed pilot. In the early 1960s, he and Mary built a home, Ti-Mar, in the Moyaone Reserve near Accokeek. Upon retiring from full-time military duty, Tim and Mary formed Conner Associates in the 1970s to pursue computer contracting. During his life in Maryland, he and Mary were active members of the Episcopal Church. He enjoyed traveling, reading, genealogy, and working on computers.

