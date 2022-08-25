NEWTON, KS — Timothy "Tim" James Conner Sr. 90, died April 29, 2022, at Kansas Christian Home, Newton, Kansas. He was born in Greenwood, Indiana on February 12, 1932 to Leo and Louise (nee Howell) Conner. He grew up in Accokeek, Maryland attending Prince George's County public elementary schools and graduating from St. John's College High School in 1950. He married Mary E. Robinson of Brandywine in April 1951. They had one child, son Timothy J. Conner, Jr. After Mary's death in April 2009, he married Lola Seibel Buck, formerly of Eads, Colorado, in October 2009. They moved to Newton and spent the remainder of their lives there. Lola passed in June 2018.
Tim served his county in the United States Air Force and The Air Force Reserve in France, Germany, and the United States. He was a licensed pilot. In the early 1960s, he and Mary built a home, Ti-Mar, in the Moyaone Reserve near Accokeek. Upon retiring from full-time military duty, Tim and Mary formed Conner Associates in the 1970s to pursue computer contracting. During his life in Maryland, he and Mary were active members of the Episcopal Church. He enjoyed traveling, reading, genealogy, and working on computers.
He is survived by his son Timothy Jr. of Pretty Prairie, Kansas, Step-daughter Jessica Buck Martin, step-grandson Gabriel Martin of Canal Fulton, Ohio, niece Adina Theresa Robinson, nephews Franklin A., R. David, and Robert L. Robinson all of Benedict, Maryland.
A memorial service will be at held at noon., Sunday August 28, 2022, Chapel of the Incarnation, 14070 Brandywine Road, Brandywine, Maryland, 20613 with The Reverend Dr. Peter M. Antoci, officiating. Inurnment will be in St. Paul's Episcopal Church graveyard, Baden, Maryland.
Memorials may be made to the Farm Heritage Conservancy, PO Box 226, Benedict, Maryland 20612.
To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Conner, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.