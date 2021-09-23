TEMPLE HILLS — Tracy Aaron Ledbetter, son of the late Leroy Ledbetter and Hazelteen Ledbetter, was born on December 10th, 1972, in Alexandria, Virginia. Tracy departed this life in his residence on June 16th, 2021.
Tracy was the second born of two children and had an extremely close relationship with his Big Brother Joseph Ledbetter Sr., who preceded in his death.
Tracy is survived by his loving niece and nephews, whom he loved and adored, Donisha Freeman, Maurice Cotton, Joseph Ledbetter Jr. (Chloé), Joshua Ledbetter (Louise) and Jonathan Ledbetter. He is the beloved nephew of Ann Washington, Beatrice McKinney, Bernette Gilbert, Othernile Gilbert and Bernard Gilbert (JaNeice).
Tracy is survived by loving cousins, as well as a wealth of extended family and friends who loved him dearly. Tracy was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
