MORNINGSIDE — 1935 — 2020
Viola Christensen, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Anne Arundel Medical Center. She was born January 22, 1935, in Alexandria, VA.
She is survived by her three children Peter (Ofelia) Christensen, Sandra Christensen, Karen Christensen; and five grandchildren, Johnnie Christensen, Brenda Christensen, Andres Christensen, Anthony Christensen, Kirsten Contreras.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Andreas Christensen; and daughter, Lauren Christensen.
Plans for a Celebration of Life ceremony will be shared at a future date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.