The Morningside Volunteer Fire Department is an all-volunteer station—their service is due to the commitment of their volunteers. Just last month, the MVFD provided invaluable service to our community, responding to a total of 476 calls.
Here are last month’s Top Ten Runners (in hours): Sarah Moummi (657), Henry Dorn (417), Hugo Bautista Romo (392), Noah Searchinger (281), James McKnight (141), Andrew Adalian (136), Yoav Cohn (132), Menachem Eizenstat (121), Joe Griffin (107) and Suneth De Alwis (100). Thank you!
Kenneth Hedrick Day declared
Mayor Benn Cann and Morningside VFD officers joined the Hedrick Family in declaring—through Proclamation—January 12 as “Kenneth Hedrick Day,” on the 30th anniversary of his death.
On Jan. 12, 1992, Engine Company 27 responded to a fire at 2807 Walls Lane in Suitland. Kenny, a member of the department for two years, entered the house and rescued a 7-year-old boy before reentering the house to search for additional victims. While searching the basement, he became trapped under debris, and perished.
You can visit the memorial to Kenny, in front of the Station.
Carl McKlveen elected Fire Chief
The Fire Department has held its yearly election of officers, term effective Jan.1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2022.
Carl R. McKlveen, Jr., was elected Fire Chief; Andre Edwards, Deputy Fire Chief; James “Chips” McKnight, Assistant Fire Chief; Michael O’Brien, Station Captain; Lucas Oblender, A/Squad Captain; Timothy Duffy, Engine Captain. New Jr. Line Officers will be announced later.
As for Administrative Officers: Michael J. White, Sr., President; Eric Lubben, Vice President; Amanda Bell, Secretary; J.R. Sellers, Treasurer; Michael O’Brien, Assistant Treasurer.
Board of Directors: Les Hedrick, Mark Hendley, Michael Poetker, Jamie McAllister, Jonathan Hart, Gloria Bell and Pete Mellits.
Town of Morningside
Morningside holds its monthly Work Session Feb. 8, 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building. The Town Meeting will be Feb. 15, 7 p.m. Due to the surge of positive Covid cases in the County and State, the Town’s meetings will be held virtually until further notice.
Morningside’s annual election will be May 2, to elect a Mayor and two Council Members. Mayor Benn Cann already declared, in his From the Desk letter, that he will be seeking reelection.
The Town is seeking volunteers to serve as Election Judges. Call 301-736-2300 if you are interested in holding this position. (A small stipend and food are provided.)
Neighbors & other good people
Shirley Holmes, longtime resident of Skyline and mother of Skyline President Stan Holmes, died Jan. 20. She has been a good neighbor, a good friend, and will be much missed. I’ll have more about Shirley in next week’s column.
William “Pegram” Johnson III, 82, a former priest at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Accokeek and former headmaster of its Canterbury School, died Nov. 25 at a hospital in Richmond.
In Morningside Memories last week, I listed the 1995 officers of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW (Veteran of Foreign Wars). It should have been the VFD (Volunteer Fire Dept.). Sorry, I confused my VFs. Here’s my corrected copy:
The Ladies Auxiliary to the Morningside VFD installed new officers at the Fire House: Jeanne West, president; Jean Glaubitz, vice-president; Marie Hicks, recording secretary; Becky Howard, treasurer; Claire Richardson, corresponding secretary; Audrey Holmes, membership chairman.
Changing landscape
Martin Luther King Jr.’s original “I have a Dream” speech is on view in the Defending Freedom, Defining Freedom, gallery at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History through Sunday, Feb. 27. Advanced and same-day free timed-entry passes are available online. No walk-ups permitted. Info: nmaahc.si.edu or call 202-633-1000.
The National Zoo gave an update on the progress of golden-headed lion tamarin twins born Oct. 7, the first of their endangered species to be born at the Zoo in 16 years. They are “mischievous and curious babies” and are bonding with their parents, 4-year-old mother Lola and 7-year-old father Coco. The twins will get their names when they turn 6 months.
The legendary Phillips Crab House in Ocean City has closed, and the property is up for sale. It opened in 1956 and the mammoth 1,400-seat landmark operated for 66 seasons.
A huge new building has appeared in the Suitland Town Center, now under development. Does anyone know what it is?
Going museum-visiting in the District? Call before planning. Many are temporarily closed or have shorter hours. If open, all require masks.
Kachis Chicken in Andrews Manor Shopping Center offers Armed Forces personnel a 10% discount every day.
A home at 4410 Allies Road recently sold for $248,000.
Mary’s Covid report: 80 more gone
Through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 5 p.m., there have been 913,464 cases of the virus in Maryland, including 4,040 the day before. As for Covid deaths in Maryland, 12,866 have died; 80 of them the day before.
I am fully vaxxed. But grateful that daughter Sheila has ordered some free Covid-testing kits for me.
Joy Blair, remembered for her beehive and southern accent.
Joy Lane Blair, 86, former English teacher at Frederick Sasscer High School in Upper Marlboro and proprietor of Blair House Antiques in Georgetown, died Jan. 5. She was born in Jackson, Tenn., the oldest of the five children of Larry and Mabel Lane. She graduated from Union University in 1958 and boarded a train to Washington to work at the FBI and attend George Washington University School of Law at night.
For the next 13 years she taught English at Frederick Sasscer and met her future husband, Robert Blair. They married in 1965. In the early ‘70s Joy moved to Georgetown and opened Blair House Antiques. Over 40 years she became a pillar of the Georgetown community, remembered by her signature beehive, blue eyes and everlasting southern accent.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert and her brother Ronald Lane. Survivors include their son Bo, his wife Meghan, their three children, and her sisters Dr. Larry Gay Reagan, Faith Callis and Pam Reed.
She was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Joanne (Clark) Bunch, Jan. 30; Donna Young and Robin Sawyer, Feb. 1; Skyline Citizens Association President Stanley Holmes, Feb. 2; and Ashley Lee, Feb. 3.
Happy anniversary to William & Betty Fitzpatrick who were wed February 4, 1950.
