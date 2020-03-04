The Maryland Writers’ Association created the Writers’ Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights and authors through monthly articles and activities.
The Notable Maryland Author articles and associated Fun With Words writers’ prompts are the centerpiece of the program. Each month, the Maryland Independent and other newspapers in the state will feature a Maryland Writers’ Association article about an author. Marylanders are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at the writing prompts each month.
Author: Wayne Karlin
“Imagining the world through the eyes of others connects us to each other, awakens our capacity for compassion, and enlarges our own lives.” — Wayne Karlin Genre: Literary fiction and creative nonfiction. Literary fiction came into common usage in the early 1960s and is used to distinguish “serious fiction,” which is a work that claims to hold literary merit, from genre fiction and popular fiction. Creative nonfiction uses literary styles and techniques to create factually accurate narratives. Creative nonfiction contrasts with other nonfiction, such as academic or technical writing or journalism, which is also rooted in accurate fact but is not written to entertain based on prose style.
A reading list includes includes “A Wolf by the Ears,” “Wandering Souls,” “Marble Mountain,” “War Movies: Journeys to Vietnam,” “The Wished-For Country,” “Prisoners, Rumors and Stones,” “Crossover,” “Lost Armies,” “The Extras” and “Us.”
Wayne Karlin, born June 13, 1945, in Los Angeles, is an American author, editor and teacher. Karlin attended White Plains High School in New York and then served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1963 to 1967, when he was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant. Karlin was a helicopter gunner during the Vietnam War. After his military service, Karlin worked in the Middle East as a freelance journalist for five years and then accepted a job with an import company which brought him to Maryland. Later he took teaching positions at Montgomery College in Rockville and, subsequently, the College of Southern Maryland.
For over thirty years, his students have benefited from his passion for the written word and his belief in the liberating power of literature. He was the cofounder and remains a coordinator for the Connections Literary Readings Series at the CSM, bringing well-known and up-and-coming writers to community and student audiences. He retired from the college two years ago as a professor emeritus of languages and literature. Upon his retirement, the college initiated the Wayne Karlin Award for Creative Writing, a monied prize awarded to a student selected by the faculty for excellence in creative writing.
Through his books, he has shared with readers his stark memories of the Vietnam conflict and the struggles of the returning servicemen and women, but also has worked in reconciliation with former enemies, editing and getting published in the U.S. translated works from Vietnamese writers, writing and coproducing a radio series on the war’s aftermath, cowriting the script of an award-winning Vietnamese feature film, and bringing groups of students to Vietnam. While most of his books have centered on the aftermath of that conflict, he has also written novels set in the Mideast and in Europe, and historical novels set in Maryland.
His latest novel, “A Wolf by the Ears,” which won the 2019 Juniper Prize for Fiction, is set in Maryland and Washington during the War of 1812. Karlin will read from that book at College of Southern Maryland’s La Plata campus on April 3.
In addition to the Juniper Prize, Karlin is a five-time recipient of the Maryland Individual Artist Award in Fiction, received two fellowships from the National Endowment of the Arts, the Paterson Prize in Fiction, and the Vietnam Veterans of America Excellence in the Arts Award.
Karlin lives in St. Mary’s County, and is married to Ohnmar Thein Karlin, a retired counselor for abused adolescent girls.
Fun With Words
Maryland Writers’ Association invites readers to have fun writing creative nonfiction using up to 100 words. In honor of Karlin’s USMC service, write a factually accurate narrative about any aspect, from middle school to post retirement in a veteran’s home, of a Marine’s life.
Readers can submit their responses at the website www.marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 20th of the month to receive an MWA Writers’ Round Table submission certificate. Selected prompts will be published next month. Other information can be found at www.mwawritersroundtable.org.
In February, readers were asked to have fun writing children’s literature for ages 7 to 12 using up to 100 words, and to select a protagonist that mirrors your race or cultural group and write about an issue involving your race or cultural group.
Here are some regional selections:
Thanks, Bro!
Nova, a 7-year-old black girl, was assigned a class project to write a short story on “Love.” Nova was eager to share her parents’ love for her.
For months, Bri has pressured Nova to do her homework. Nova knew this would occur again. Nova shared her problem with brother, Tom, about Bri’s bullying to do her homework.
Her brother, Tom, said, “No Nova! Tell Bri No!”
With rehearsed words, Nova stood her ground. Nova said, “No, Bri, I will not do your homework today.” Wow — unexpectedly, Bri sadly walked away. Thanks Bro!
Written by Joyce Williams Graves of Fort Washington
Blaise Quinlan hoped Jesus wouldn’t hurt him when he ate him. Blaise would be the next second grader to receive First Communion.
In his brain, he replayed Sister Growley’s orders. Head back. Tongue out. Eyes closed. Do not look at Father Raynes.
Blaise stepped up.
Father Raynes said, “Body of Christ.”
Blaise said, “Amen.”
The wafer tasted like wheat paste Blaise had eaten once on a dare.
Back in his pew, Blaise waited. Sister Growley had promised her students Christ’s divine light. No light burned.
What else was that nun lying about?
Fakes in big stuff, fakes in everything else.
Written by Lawrence P. McGuire of Waldorf
A hero is going to affect the future. This person has lots of plans. Become the president, or a rocket scientist, or a game show host? Maybe the hero will create a life-altering invention or write the great American novel. Perhaps the hero will more subtly affect the world on a community level? Or quieter still, on an individual basis by caring for elderly parents while raising their own children.
Either way, the hero is going to affect the future, but first you’ve got to finish your homework so you can get to hockey practice.
Written by Steve Baker of Hughesville
My Friend Fannie
It’s like traveling back in a time machine. Short trips with my parents in our car down a narrow road.
We passed black buggies pulled by horses. At the farm there were beautiful horses and cows grazing in the field. Flocks of chickens running in the yard.
There were no cars at Fannie’s house. There was a line from the front porch to the edge of the lawn with wet clothes hanging out from the mornings wash. Fannie’s black and white dog would run out to greet us. Fannie had a lovely garden and made butter.
Written by Teresa Ward of Hughesville
I’m just me
Momma says I’m special, and she’s right
I’m so special because
I’m just me
My elbows and knees are “just right round,”
I love my skin it’s pretty and brown,
it’s perfect for just me
My hair is big and fluffy, and bounces when I walk,
it’s absolutely great when it’s braided in pretty rows.
I love my hair it’s fun. It’s a special crown that God gave to just me.
I am very special and I’m loved very much. I may not be an astronaut or a superhero that saves the world, that’s OK, I know I’m more than enough because I’m just me.
Written by Brenda Clayburn of Waldorf