More than 8,000 participants wearing wacky outfits, neon-light necklaces and multicolored, glow-in-the-dark phosphorescent powder on their bodies joined in the Blacklight Run sponsored by Cool Events, an Arizona-based company at the Rosecroft Raceway in Ft. Washington on July 27.
The entrants paid a $20 parking fee to casually walk or jog a 3.2-mile course around the horse track, with four key stations where BLR staff members would douse them with more glow-in-the-dark powder along the way.
During pre-party celebration and opening ceremonies, a DJ provided music to stir up the sea of enthusiastic participants in addition to throwing glow sticks and powder bags into the crowd while simultaneously creating a kaleidoscopic cloud.
Each finisher had the pleasure of knowing a dollar of their entry goes to a charity partner, the One Wish organization which provides support toward fighting childhood cancer.
“We’ve been able to donate over a million dollars to them this year,” said Caleb Bacon, Cool Events vice president of branding and communications. “We like building communities and do a lot of good by getting family and friends up off the couch, off their phone, hanging out together and having a good time and being active.
Originated in 2013, Cool Events claims that BLR is the largest and brightest 5K walk/run nationally that doesn’t focus on whether you’re an avid runner or jogger, it’s just for fun.
A relatively young company, Cool Events sponsors six national events, Bacon noted.
“Every participant will receive a Blacklight Run medal, a commemorative Blacklight Run T-shirt, a temporary BLR glow-in-the-dark tattoo, BLR race bib, a donation to charity and admission to the BLR after party to celebrate finishing the course,” he said.