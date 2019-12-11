Preservation Maryland and the Maryland Historical Trust announced recently the newest grantees of the Heritage Fund grant program. The Heritage Fund is one of a few stable sources of preservation funding in Maryland and has provided over $1.4 million in direct funding to projects across the state.
Two Southern Maryland historic sites received funding. In Charles County, Friends of Maxwell Hall in Hughesville received $6,500 to develop a master plan for Maxwell Hall, which is an 18th century home that is part of the Charles County parks system. Last year, the Friends of Maxwell Hall was formed to preserve and interpret the historic house and the surrounding landscape.
In Prince George’s County, the Friends of Historic Mount Nebo Preservation Corp. in Upper Marlboro will receive $5,500 to help fund ground-penetrating radar to help identify unmarked burials to add to the existing burial and land documentation.
The cemetery associated with Historic Mount Nebo Church dates from the late 19th century and a time when African Americans were denied burial in public cemeteries. The private cemetery, along with the church and school on the grounds, were an important center of the area’s black community. The Friends of Historic Mount Nebo has been working to preserve the church and surrounding property for the last 20 years.