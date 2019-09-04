House Majority Leader Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen (both D-Md.) and Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md., 4th) announced the award of nearly $3.5 million in federal funding for Prince George’s County to tackle youth homelessness through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program, according to a press release.
The “Promise Prince George’s” initiative will support a comprehensive community planning process to meet the unique needs of homeless youth in this community, the press release stated. The process will engage youth and young adults with lived experiences to ensure that the services and housing solutions delivered through these federal funds best serve homeless youth. Building on the county’s current efforts, this work will be implemented through the existing network of providers and services for individuals experiencing homelessness, the Prince George’s County Continuum of Care for Homeless People.
“Every person deserves the comfort of a roof over their head and a safe place to sleep at night. I’m proud of those who are working day after day to make this ideal a reality,” Brown said in the release. “The federal government’s partnership with Prince George’s County is critical to solving youth homelessness in our community, and I look forward to seeing progress from our continued collaboration.”
HUD Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program funds may be used for permanent housing, transitional housing, supportive services, homeless management information systems or homelessness prevention. Grantees may include nonprofit providers, states and local governments working to quickly re-house homeless and unaccompanied youth.
“One homeless child in Prince George’s County, is one too many,” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) said in the release. “We have been steadfast in our efforts to identify, provide resources and wrap around services to prevent extraneous circumstances that cause youth homelessness. We want our youth to know that their welfare is our priority and they are never alone.”