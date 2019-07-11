Upper Marlboro, MD (20772)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.