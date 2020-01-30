Grand jury indicts former cop on rape charges

On Tuesday, a Prince George’s County grand jury indicted former Fairmount Heights Police Department officer Martique Vanderpool on a list of charges to include rape and exposing/attempting to expose the victim to HIV according to a Prince George’s Police Department news release. In December 2019, the PGPD arrested Vanderpool for allegedly raping a citizen after a traffic stop, prior to his resignation.
Earlier this month, a judge initially dismissed the first-degree rape charge and remanded Vanderpool to home confinement and placement on electronic monitoring. The grand jury, after receiving all of the evidence, returned the charges yesterday to include the first-degree rape charge.
The Prince George’s County Police Department’s preliminary investigation indicated that on Sept. 6, Vanderpool and a second officer with Fairmount Heights Police conducted a traffic stop at Sheriff Road and Cabin Branch Drive in Capitol Heights.
The victim, an adult female, was the driver of that car and only occupant. During the stop, Vanderpool allegedly asked the victim to step out of her car. She was placed into handcuffs.
Vanderpool then called for a tow truck to impound the victim’s car. The victim was ultimately taken back to the Fairmount Heights Police Department.
While there, Vanderpool allegedly demanded the victim engage in a sex act or be arrested. The victim complied. After the alleged sexual assault, Vanderpool issued the victim several citations, drove her to the impound lot and had her car released back to her.
As a result of the ongoing investigation, PGPD confirmed that Vanderpool was HIV positive and the grand jury returned the indictment.
A previous release from the Fairmont Heights Police Department stated that Vanderpool was hired as a full-time, uniformed police officer on Dec. 20, 2017. He voluntarily changed his status to part time last July. He submitted his resignation on Nov. 18, and it became effective Nov. 23.
Anyone who is a victim of a sexual assault involving Vanderpool or who has had sexual contact with him and he did not disclose his HIV diagnosis and would like to speak to a detective is asked to call 301-856-2660.
The Prince George’s County Health Department offers HIV screening. Anyone who would like testing or speak to someone anonymously is urged to call 301-583-3150.
