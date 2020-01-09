Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man suspected of killing his wife, whose body was found inside a car in Capitol Heights last week.
According to a Prince George’s County Police news release, homicide detectives have issued an arrest warrant for 41-year-old James Dorsey. He is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of his wife, 42-year-old Nika Dorsey of Greenbelt. Detectives say Dorsey is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Call 911.
Anyone with information about Dorsey’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives. Dorsey’s last known address is the 8400 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt.
At approximately 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, patrol officers responded to the 8700 block of Ritchie Drive in Capitol Heights for a welfare check. Officers found Nika Dorsey inside a car suffering from trauma to the body. She was pronounced dead on scene.
Anyone who has information relevant to this investigation is asked to call homicide detectives 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto a mobile device.)
Twitter: @JamieACIndyNews