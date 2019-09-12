Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) last week announced that Anthony Lewis, 53, of Riverdale was sentenced in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court for three counts of filing false income tax returns, according to a press release from the attorney general's office.
Judge Michael Wachs sentenced Lewis to 10 years incarceration, suspending all but one year, to be served in the Anne Arundel County Detention Center. Additionally, Wachs ordered five years supervised probation upon Lewis’ release and restitution of $100,000. Lewis is also prohibited from acting as a tax preparer.
From 2013 to 2015, Lewis, who was not a registered tax preparer in Maryland, prepared and filed state income tax returns, for a fee, on behalf of numerous Maryland residents. Many of the Maryland tax returns Lewis filed on behalf of his clients included false information, which reduced their Maryland tax liabilities and improperly boosted their state tax refunds by approximately $100,000.
The case was investigated by the comptroller’s Field Enforcement Division and prosecuted by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.