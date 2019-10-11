Indian Head Highway intersection to close Tuesday in Prince George's

The Maryland State Highway Administration will be permanently closing an intersection on a busy stretch of Indian Head Highway in Fort Washington as work on a replacement overpass continues.
The intersection of Kerby Hill Road and Livingston Road with Route 210, located about 12 miles north of the Charles-Prince George's county line, will be closed starting Tuesday, Oct. 15. Commuters who normally use that exit will be directed to use detour routes until the new bridge is opened two years from now.
Following the closure of the intersection, Kerby Hill Road will be accessible via Oxon Hill Road, while Livingston Road can be reached via Tucker Road and Palmer Road for northbound drivers or Oxon Hill Road for southbound drivers.
The new bridge is located at the midpoint of the highway administration's improvement project for Indian Head Highway, which is one of Charles County's main commuter routes — and an important commuting route for Prince George's residents. Commuters along that stretch of the highway have long been familiar with lane shifts to accommodate construction crews erecting sound-barrier walls, laying drainage lines and constructing the bridge components over Route 210.
Highway administration spokesperson Charlie Gischlar said that an average of 76,000 vehicles travel along Indian Head Highway at that intersection year round, while over 17,000 cars per day use the Kerby Hill Road and Livingston Road intersections.
When completed, the new bridge will feature a grade-separated interchange and access ramps accessible by left exits off Route 210. The project will also provide improved pedestrian and bicycle access along the highway's crossroads.
According to state highway administration publications, work on the interchange project began in the fall of 2015 with utility relocation, and construction of the sound-barrier walls began a year later. The state had originally anticipated that the project would be completed by the winter of 2018, but Gischlar told the Maryland Independent that the bridge is now expected to be finished by the late fall of 2021.
The entire project, which covers a two-mile stretch of Indian Head Highway from the Tanger Outlets to Palmer Road, is budgeted at just under $116.2 million.
This past spring, highway administration contractors finished grading and widening a stretch of the northbound side of Route 210 between Livingston Road and Wilson Bridge Drive. Installation of sound-barrier walls in front of the condominium and apartments buildings on either side of the highway are nearing completion.
An informational video about the interchange project is available on the SHA website at bit.ly/2VP4izY.
