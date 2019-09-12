The GateWay Second Chance Foundation of Marlow Heights will provide an evening with music and dinner as it holds a “Lifts Youth in Song” fundraiser Sept. 28 at Martin’s Crosswinds Greenbelt, at 7400 Greenway Center Drive in Greenbelt from 1 to 5 p.m.
The fundraiser is to help benefit underserved young boys of the GateWay Boarding Academy. A buffet will be available from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $85 online and $95 at the door. For more information visit www.gatewaysecondchance.org.
Christian gospel artists Anthony Brown and Group therAPy, Loyal to One and Johnny and Hannah Pierre will entertain and will provide a spiritually uplifting evening for event goers.
“At GateWay, we consistently communicate to the young men that failure is not an option. We are committed to giving them a chance to realize a future,” said Clarence Carter, co-founder of GateWay and GateWay Boarding Academy. “We appreciate those who support our work and believe in the youth as well which is why they are attending the Lifting Our Voice event on Sept. 28.”
GateWay Second Chance Foundation, the fundraising arm of the GateWay Boarding Academy, will allocate proceeds toward a building to house, educate and teach underserved young boys who have been incarcerated and who are struggling academically and behaviorally.
Carter said the GateWay Boarding Academy’s interim facility will likely be a five bedroom home that will accommodate eight students and an adult.
According to Carter, the GateWay Boarding Academy, when built and fully functioning, will accommodate 200 students.
The nonprofit organization, which was established in 2015, uses a curriculum which includes Reading 180, Math 180, math application and mentoring programs as well as a residential summer program which focuses on life skills and problem solving.
Tammy Jones, GateWay Second Chance Foundation’s fundraising coordinator said, “We appreciate those who support our work and believe in our teens. Contributing to the ‘Lifting Our Youth in Voice’ event Sept. 28 is another way of taking action.”