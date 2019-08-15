Del. Joseline Pena-Melnyk (D-Prince George's, Anne Arundel), who sponsored legislation to create the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission, speaks at the commission's first meeting on Monday, Aug. 12, in Annapolis. The commission was created to hold public hearings around the state to research racial lynchings that happened in the state. The Maryland law says at least 40 African Americans were lynched in Maryland by white mobs between 1854 and 1933.