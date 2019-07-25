With the help of a federal grant, Prince George’s plans to add no emission electric busses to its transportation fleet.
House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md., 4th), and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) announced Tuesday that Prince George’s County has received $2.2 million in grant funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Low or No Emission Bus Program. This funding will be used to purchase electric buses for the county.
“We are pleased that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Prince George’s County with this grant to expand electric bus service in our communities,” Hoyer, Brown and Alsobrooks said in a statement. “These new vehicles will replace older and less efficient models, serving thousands of residents in the county. The electric buses will cut emissions and improve our air quality, reduce energy consumption and begin to put the transit system in the county on a more sustainable path. We look forward to the implementation of these new buses, which will improve the reliability of our transit system for commuters and families in our area and will deliver clean transportation to Prince George’s County.”