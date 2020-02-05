The Oyster Recovery Partnership’s shell recycling program collected 36,000 bushels of oyster shell from hundreds of seafood businesses throughout the Chesapeake Bay in 2019, an overall record and testament to the region’s ever-increasing support of oyster restoration, according to a press release.
The year’s top contributors are restaurants and seafood suppliers in Maryland and Washington, D.C., including The Walrus Oyster & Ale House National Harbor in Oxon Hill, which provided 1,100 bushels of the bivalve shells.
“This year we celebrate a decade-long partnership with local businesses dedicated to Chesapeake Bay stewardship and the conservation of our cherished oyster,” ORP Executive Director Ward Slacum said in the press release. “Many of these businesses and community members believed in our program when it was just one pick-up truck collecting shell from a handful of participants. Thanks to their steadfast support, that one-truck operation has grown into the Shell Recycling Alliance we see today, with 340 members supplying enough shell to rebuild hundreds of acres of oyster reef annually.”
Since the Shell Recycling Alliance’s launch in 2010, ORP has reclaimed 213,000 bushels of shell, which equates to 7,400 tons kept out of area landfills, approximately $350,000 saved by local businesses in waste collection fees, and enough substrate to support the planting of 1 billion spat on shell in local waters, according to the release. The program is the nation’s largest shell recycling network with approximately 340 member businesses and over 70 public shell drop off sites in Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Oyster shell is an essential building block for a healthy oyster population because it provides oyster larvae a place to attach and grow. In fact, every half-shell is able to host up to 10 spat (baby oysters). Oysters play a vital role in improving Bay health by filtering excess nutrients from the water, and their reefs create habitat for a multitude of marine life.
After collection, shell is aged outdoors for one year, washed and then set with spat at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science Horn Point Laboratory Oyster Hatchery in Cambridge. ORP then works with restoration partners to plant the spat-on-shell onto specially selected reefs throughout the Chesapeake Bay. To date, ORP has planted 8.5 billion oysters on more than 2,700 acres of oyster habitat in Maryland since 1993.
Businesses and individuals who recycle their shell in Maryland are eligible for a state tax credit of up to $1,500 annually.
Learn more about ORP at oysterrecovery.org.