Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who appears to have been struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in Prince George’s County.
Shortly after 4:20 a.m. Monday morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville barrack responded to westbound Central Avenue at Mill Ponds Drive in Largo on a report of a male body lying in the roadway.
According to the preliminary investigation, the victim, identified as James Lewis Jr., 42, of Washington, D.C., was declared dead at the scene. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is working to determine when Lewis was struck. Lewis was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be performed.
Route 214 at the scene of the incident was closed in both directions for more than four hours before reopening at about 9 a.m. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.
The incident remains under investigation.