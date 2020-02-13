The Prince George’s County Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian last Friday in Upper Marlboro.
On Feb. 7, at approximately 5:20 p.m., patrol officers were called to the 6900 block of Annapolis Road for a pedestrian collision. Once on scene, officers located the victim, 92-year-old Cornelious Weeks Jr. of Upper Marlboro, suffering from injuries sustained from a moving vehicle, according to a PGPD press release. He was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.
The investigation revealed that the striking vehicle was traveling eastbound on Annapolis Road when it struck the victim who was in the roadway. Preliminarily, it does not appear the victim was in a crosswalk, the press release stated. Investigators are working to determine why the victim was in the roadway and determine the circumstances leading to the collision. The striking driver did not stay on the scene.
Investigators are also working to determine the make and model of the striking vehicle. It is believed the vehicle could be red in color, according to the release.
The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit wants to speak to witnesses.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.
Twitter: @Darwinsomd