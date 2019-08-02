The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is launching a pop-up dining program — complete with better-for-you choices — at the Air National Guard Readiness Center, according to a news release.
FOODA, which opens July 29, brings local brand name and mom-and-pop restaurants to the center for lunch daily. For the first week, the Andrews location offered new cuisine each day from the following restaurants:
Monday: The Halal Guys
Tuesday: Spice Route
Wednesday: Aloha Poke
Thursday: PinkE’s Eats
Friday: Capital Chicken and Waffles
Maj. General Steven Nordhaus, the center's commander, joined Lani Stewart, Exchange service businesses manager, and Mark Barry, FOODA regional vice president, in celebrating the grand opening of the program July 29. The ceremony featured free breakfast followed by the first lunch service, both supplied by The Halal Guys.
“The Exchange is finding new ways to deliver better-for-you choices in support of a BE FIT lifestyle from restaurants Warfighters love,” Andrews Exchange general manager Thea Sarver said in the release. “The variety and convenience offered by FOODA makes teaming with them a no-brainer.”
FOODA is located in the readiness center building at 3501 Fetchet Ave. on Joint Base Andrews and will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Diners can call the Andrews Exchange office at 301-568-2222 for more information.
The FOODA location at Joint Base Andrews is the first of two opening at D.C.-area military installations — a location at the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Exchange mall is scheduled to open Aug. 5.
FOODA, like all Exchange restaurants, will offer better-for-you choices as part of the Exchange’s goal to encourage a BE FIT lifestyle.