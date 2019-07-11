Prince George’s County firefighter and automotive detailer Josh Buckler of Shine Right Detailing in Huntingtown has been hand-picked for the second year to the much anticipated 2019 Air Force One Detailing Team at Seattle’s Museum of Flight, according to a press release.
He again made the cut from hundreds of detailers nationwide by the original “Detailer of Air Force One,” Renny Doyle of Detailing Success. Doyle announced this year’s 55-person team just before the Independence Day holiday. The weeklong detailing event, which is considered one of the largest in the country, runs from July 7-14.
Members chosen for the Air Force One Detailing Team, do so voluntarily as their patriotic duty to restore, maintain and protect the original presidential jet, Air Force One, and more than a dozen additional historic aircraft currently on exhibit in the museum’s new Airpark Pavilion. In addition to Air Force One, the team will continue restoring a WWII B-29 Super Fortress Bomber and a recently acquired and badly deteriorating Vietnam-era B-52G Stratofortress Bomber. They will also clean and continue to maintain the first-ever Boeing “Jumbo Jet” 747; the Concorde Alpha Golf; and the first 1960s-70s-era Boeing 727-022 commercial airliner — all three are planes previous teams have begun restoring in the past five to 10 years.
Air Force One is the first presidential jet, known as a flying Oval Office, and served four American presidents: Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon. It entertained international dignitaries like Russia's Nikita Khrushchev and American diplomat Henry Kissinger. For more than a decade, it lived on the open tarmac exposed to Seattle’s notorious climate.
Buckler, who splits his time between firefighting in Prince Georges and detailing in and around Huntingtown, is known as one of the country’s best and most experienced automotive detailers.