Maryland State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one dead late Thursday night.
According to a Maryland State Police press release, the victim of the accident "has tentatively been identified as Jose Daniel Aguilar Echeverria, 21, of Waldorf." Echeverria was the driver and only person in a Dodge Charger that crashed into the back of a tractor trailer rig and subsequently caught fire.
At around 11 p.m., troopers from the MSP Forestville barrack were dispatched to northbound U.S. 301 north of Cedarville Road for a reported car accident. Prince George's County fire and EMS were already present when troopers arrived and had put out the fire at the site, according to the press release.
EMS officials had declared Echeverria dead. The preliminary investigation stated that the Dodge Charger crashed into the back of the tractor trailer for unknown reasons. The tractor trailer was carrying wood chips. The northbound lanes of U.S. 301 near the accident were closed for several hours.
At around 5 a.m., lanes were reopened near the crash site. Troopers from the La Plata barrack and the Maryland Department of Transportation state highway administration personnel provided detours and helped with the closing of lanes near the accident.
The crash is currently being investigated by Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division personnel and troopers from the Forestville barrack. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash and can provide information is encouraged to contact the Forestville barrack at 301-568-8101.