Largo --- The Redevelopment Authority of Prince George’s County has $200,000 in Community Impact Grants to award to County civic/neighborhood associations or community-based organizations that are incorporated as 501(c)3 entities. Community Impact Grants provide small capital grants to community-based organizations to help implement innovative projects within the County. Eligible applicants must be located within Prince George’s County and be in good standing with the State of Maryland. The application submission deadline is Monday, February 21, 2022 by 12:00 PM.
“In many instances, a small infusion of capital dollars can take a community project from the planning phase to implementation,” says Stephen Paul, Executive Director of the Redevelopment Authority of Prince George's County. “Community Impact Grants help organizations build their capacity and strengthen their communities.”
Grants can only be used for capital expenses related to the implementation of a community-based project and must be used for capital purposes such as the purchase of equipment and materials. Grants cannot be used for operations, program costs, salaries, or personnel.
Proposed projects can include streetscape, street furniture, pedestrian enhancements, and recreational improvements. Other areas also include signage, banners, and way-finding systems, commercial façade improvements and more.
Total funding for FY 2022 for this program will not exceed $200,000 and the maximum grant amount is $100,000. Successful applicants shall have up to one year from the date of the executed grant agreement to complete the project and expend the grant funds. The Community Impact Grant Program requires a match from non-Prince George’s County Government sources, which can include both in-kind and cash contributions.