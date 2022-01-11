Largo, MD – COVID-19 vaccinations: A new round of mobile clinics at Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) elementary schools are scheduled through Wednesday, February 23.
Sports and Learning Complex COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Hours of Operation
Mondays and Wednesdays 9 AM – 8 PM
Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays 9 AM – 4:30 PM
Saturdays 10 AM – 4 PM
Sundays – CLOSED
“With Omicron’s unprecedented spread over the last several weeks, the County has seen vaccine demand rise, especially for booster doses,” said Prince George’s County Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Health, Human Services, and Education Dr. George L. Askew. “Many upcoming athletic events have been cancelled at the Sports and Learning Complex due to the rapid rise in cases, so we felt this was a good opportunity to return to a larger space to get even more Prince Georgians protected and meet the ongoing demand.”
The County’s fleet of mobile COVID-19 vaccination units return to host 64 community clinics at PGCPS elementary schools through at least Wednesday, February 23. Walk-ins are accepted but appointments are encouraged. An updated list of school clinic locations and appointment links can be found at mypgc.us/COVIDvaccine.
Each County-operated clinic offers doses of each approved COVID-19 vaccine brand free of charge, regardless of insurance coverage. This week, the FDA, CDC and the State authorized individuals five and older who are considered moderately to severely immunocompromised may receive a third primary dose of Pfizer at least 28 days following the second dose.
Federal and state health regulators also reduced the timeframe for individuals 16 and older to receive a booster dose from six months to five months after completing the primary series doses of Pfizer only. Later this week, the CDC is expected to recommend individuals 12 and older receive a booster dose of Pfizer at least five months after completing the primary series doses.
“Having more Prince Georgians eligible to get maximum protection against COVID-19 and its variants and speeding up the booster timeline will give everyone a greater chance of slowing down this rapid spread and keep more of us out of hospitals,” said Prince George’s County Health Officer Dr. Ernest Carter. “The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the County has more than tripled over the last month, reaching a pandemic-high of 328 on January 3. It is absolutely critical we give ourselves and our families every bit of protection that’s available right now, which includes getting vaccinated and boosted, and vigilantly following safety protocols such as masking, hand washing, and testing.”
Individuals 18 and older are eligible to receive booster shots at least six months after completing the primary dose series of Moderna, or at least two months since their single dose of Johnson & Johnson.
For comprehensive vaccine distribution updates, subscribe to County Executive Angela Alsobrooks’ COVID-19 Vaccine Bulletin. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing, data, and the County’s pandemic response, please visit health.mypgc.us/coronavirus.