Seraiah Harbor Samuels was born to Tyrell Samuels and Marie-Marthe Samuels of Charlotte Hall at home at 11:07 a.m. on July 13. He weighed 6 pounds and was 20½ inches long. He joins siblings Azariah, Hannah, Sarah and Micalah. His grandparents are Jean and Marie Rousseau, Sharon McGee and Willie Samuels.

 PHOTO BY TYRELL SAMUELS

Baron James Zimmerman was born to Lauren Zimmerman and John Zimmerman of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 12:05 p.m. on June 5. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and joins a sister, Lola. His grandparents are John and Mary Horlock, and James and June Zimmerman.

Avianna Rose Norris was born to Jordyn Zimmerman and Dennis J. Norris of Lusby at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 3:16 a.m. on June 11. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 20½ inches long. She joins two brothers, Brayden Zimmerman and Tyler Etter. Her grandparents are Rhonda Weston, Jerry Weston, Dennis Norris, and Jessica Biscoe.


  

