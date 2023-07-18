Seraiah Harbor Samuels was born to Tyrell Samuels and Marie-Marthe Samuels of Charlotte Hall at home at 11:07 a.m. on July 13. He weighed 6 pounds and was 20½ inches long. He joins siblings Azariah, Hannah, Sarah and Micalah. His grandparents are Jean and Marie Rousseau, Sharon McGee and Willie Samuels.
Baron James Zimmerman was born to Lauren Zimmerman and John Zimmerman of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 12:05 p.m. on June 5. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and joins a sister, Lola. His grandparents are John and Mary Horlock, and James and June Zimmerman.
Avianna Rose Norris was born to Jordyn Zimmerman and Dennis J. Norris of Lusby at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 3:16 a.m. on June 11. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 20½ inches long. She joins two brothers, Brayden Zimmerman and Tyler Etter. Her grandparents are Rhonda Weston, Jerry Weston, Dennis Norris, and Jessica Biscoe.
Maria Violet Jameson was born to Camryn Jameson and Tucker Jameson of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 11:30 p.m. on June 15. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20 inches long. She joins a sister, Sophia.
Landon Thomas Freeman was born to Isabella Thompson and Kyle Freeman of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 3:58 p.m. on June 19. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 20¼ inches long. He joins two sisters, Athena and Addilynn.
Paxton Michael Laughy was born to Mackenzie Kimball of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 2:21 a.m. on June 21. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 21 inches long. He joins a sister, Emersyn Laughy.
Blakely Peach Vanness was born to Alexa Vanness and Steven Vanness of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 10:42 p.m. on June 28. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 22 inches long. She joins a sister, Addilynn. Her grandparents are Todd and Kelli Mattingly, and Theresa Kimble and Michael Vanness.
Seraiah Harbor Samuels was born to Tyrell Samuels and Marie-Marthe Samuels of Charlotte Hall at home at 11:07 a.m. on July 13. He weighed 6 pounds and was 20½ inches long. He joins siblings Azariah, Hannah, Sarah and Micalah. His grandparents are Jean and Marie Rousseau, Sharon McGee and Willie Samuels.