Eleanor Violet Grimes was born to Samantha Grimes and Jason Grimes of California at the CalvertHealth Medical Center at 2:33 a.m. on July 14. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 19¼ inches long. Her grandparents are Marcia and Larry Smith, and Brenda and Steven Belak.
Lukas Bucu Schoppa was born to Arnie Bucu Schoppa and Joshua Schoppa of California at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 2:13 p.m. on July 16. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 21 inches long. He joins a sister, Scarlett.
Benjamin Isaiah Cox Jr. was born to Sarah Cox and Benjamin Cox of California at the CalvertHealth Medical Center at 4:29 a.m. on July 17. He weighed 7 pounds, 15.25 ounces, and was 19¾ inches long. He joins siblings Elliana and Evelyn. His grandparents are Ken and Laurie Sardoni, and Steve and Laura Cox.
Louis Harrod Jr. was born to Tatiana Holland and Louis Harrod Sr. of Prince Frederick at the CalvertHealth Medical Center at 7:41 a.m. on July 18. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 18¾ inches long. His grandparents are Jeaneaa Cooker Holland, Almos Holland and Edward Harrod.
Ranan Ubbe Sanders was born to Sam Knuckles-Sanders and Chris Sanders of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 9:01 a.m. on July 20. He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces. His grandparents are Monica and Gary Knuckles.
Oliver James Ofano was born to Elainie Spidel and Anthony Ofano of California at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 10:24 p.m. on July 21. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 21 inches long. He joins a sister, Luna. His grandparents are Tom and Trish Spidel, and Ray and Melissa Ofano.
Helen Mae Linda Weigel was born to Amy Weigel and David Wweigel of Port Republic at the CalvertHealth Medical Center at 12:47 p.m. on July 21. She weighed 9 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. She joins a sibling Adeline. Her grandparents are John Weigel, Joseph DePaul, Patricia Kemp and the late Linda Weigel.
Wilhelmina Leigh Kron was born to Lauren Kron and Ryan Kron of California at the CalvertHealth Medical Center at 9:13 p.m. on July 24. She weighed 8 pounds, and was 20 inches long. She joins a sibling George. Her grandparents are Evan and Tammy Kron, and Janis and Jerry Williford Jr.
Roman Michael Sherbert was born to Alyssa Osburn and Steven Sherbert of California at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 11:47 p.m. on July 25. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 21 inches long. He joins a brother, Wesley. His grandparents are Karla Osburn, Ricky Osburn, Russell Sherbert, and Melissa King.
Sienna Marie Reed was born to Erica Durham and Casey Reed of La Plata at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 7:21 p.m. on July 26. She weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 18½ inches long. She joins two sisters, Carina and Makayla. Her grandparents are Tracey Kamer and Michael Bullock.
Kali Chase was born to Johnisha Chase of Darrien Chase of Great Mills at the CalvertHealth Medical Center at 7:02 p.m. on July 26. She weighed 6 pounds, 1.2 ounces, and was 16 inches long. She joins a sibling Kenzo. Her grandparents are Alise and John Young, Rico and Ketia Lee, and Dale and Courtney Chase.
Stavros Joseph was born to Jacqueline Joseph and Michelot Joseph of Prince Frederick at the CalvertHealth Medical Center at 2:36 p.m. on July 27. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Fia Marie Price was born to Ariel Ashburn and James Price Jr. of Port Republic at the CalvertHealth Medical Center at 3:29 a.m. on July 28. She weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20¾ inches long. Her grandparents are Craig and CeeCee Dalton of St. Leonard, and James and Linda Price of Mechanicsville.
Blakely Simpson was born to Trisha Simpson and Daniel Simpson of California at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 10:36 p.m. on July 28. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 21 inches long. She joins a sister, Brooklyn Sagers. Her grandparents are Mona Brown, Terry Brown, ED Simpson, and Kim Simpson.
Lalani Cyncere Somerville was born to Alexis Gilliam and Jadon Somerville of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 3:23 p.m. on July 29. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 19 inches long. She joins a brother, Jay’ceon. Her grandparents are Kandi Gilliam and Lakisha Rhodes.
Ozzy Branden Welch was born to Maegen Welch and Kenton Welch at the CalvertHealth Medical Center at 10:25 a.m. on Aug. 2. HeShe weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 19¼ inches long. He joins a sibling Oliver. His grandparents are Mindy Oglesby, Kenneth Welch, Tammy Jones and Morgan Jones.