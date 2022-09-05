Eleanor Violet Grimes was born to Samantha Grimes and Jason Grimes of California at the CalvertHealth Medical Center at 2:33 a.m. on July 14. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 19¼ inches long. Her grandparents are Marcia and Larry Smith, and Brenda and Steven Belak.

Lukas Bucu Schoppa was born to Arnie Bucu Schoppa and Joshua Schoppa of California at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 2:13 p.m. on July 16. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 21 inches long. He joins a sister, Scarlett.

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews