Hudson Lee Highfill was born to Ashley Wall and Lucas Highfill of Bel Alton at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 6:39 a.m. on May 6. He weighed 9 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 21½ inches long. His grandparents are Bonnie Mindick, Ginger Highfill, and Ronnie Highfill.
Kayson Grant Foster was born to Caroline Foster and Daniel Foster of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 12:03 p.m. on May 8. He weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 21¼ inches long. He joins a brother, Theo.
Easton Makai Watkins was born to Paige Jones and DeAndre Watkins of California, Md., at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 6:29 p.m. on May 13. He weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 19 inches long. He joins siblings DeAndre Watkins Jr., Aeva Taylor-Watkins, and Trystian Williams. His grandparents are Denise Alleyne-Hill, John Hill, Darlene Williams, Bernard Williams, and James Watkins Sr.
Jovie Mae Steele was born to Alexa Sichko and Chad Steele of California, Md., at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 8:49 a.m. on May 15. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20½ inches long. Her grandparents are Scott and Trish Sichko, and Sandra Steele.
Catherine Rose Einbinder was born to Victoria Einbinder and Michael Einbinder of California, Md., at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 3:52 a.m. on May 17. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 20½ inches long. She joins siblings Connor, Lorelei, Alice, and Josephine. Her grandparents are John Einbinder and Nancy Owen of Alexandria, Va., and Michael and Sharlene Kessler of Jacksonville, Fla.
Mauro Morales III was born to Norma Morales and Mauro Morales Jr. of St. Inigoes at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 6:14 p.m. on May 17. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.
Ethan Arthur Zeile was born to Elizabeth Zeile and Matthew Zeile of Lusby at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 7:54 a.m. on May 18. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 20½ inches long. He joins a sister, Aria. His grandparents are Suzanne Jaskulski and Eric Zeile Sr.
Oaklynn Mae Sylvester was born to Julia Sylvester and Keith Sylvester of Swan Point at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 11:15 p.m. on May 18. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 21 inches long. She joins siblings Landyn, Braylen, and Aubree. Her grandparents are Doreen Gabriszeski and Linda Sylvester.
Lillian Gail Leitch was born to Priscilla Wentworth Leitch and Jacob Leitch of Hollywood at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 8:50 p.m. on May 20. She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 21 inches long. She joins a brother, Samuel. Her grandparents are Sam and Kenny Wentworth, and Sam and Gail Leitch.
Ozriel Leonard Vincent Battaglia was born to Amelia Battaglia and Lukas Battaglia of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 2:15 a.m. on May 21. He weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 19½ inches long. His grandparents are Maria Battaglia-Perrygo, Nate Perrygo, Cathy Blackwood, and Martin Blackwood.
Paige Annmarie Chewning was born to Katie Chewning and Thomas Chewning of Hollywood at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 12:33 a.m. on May 23. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20 inches long. She joins a brother, Peyton. Her grandparents are Carol and Randy Fersch, Kenny Chewning Sr., and Sandra Kaye Chewning-Bailey.
Emma Nicole Thibault was born to Corinne Thibault and Joshua Thibault of Prince Frederick at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 5:59 a.m. on May 31. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 18½ inches long. Her grandparents are Holly Clark, Fred Clark, Crystal Thibault, and Charles Thibault.
Landon Chase Myers was born to Jessica Vallandingham Myers and Ryan Myers of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 11:50 p.m. on May 31. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20¾ inches long. He joins a brother, Declan.
Lynnley Ann Folger was born to Kraig and Angie Folger of Mechanicsville at home at 2:17 p.m. on June 21. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. She joins siblings Brock, Rhett and Cade. Her grandparents are John and Stephanie Newton of Hollywood, and Bill and Denise Folger of Bishopville.