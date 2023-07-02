Hudson Lee Highfill was born to Ashley Wall and Lucas Highfill of Bel Alton at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 6:39 a.m. on May 6. He weighed 9 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 21½ inches long. His grandparents are Bonnie Mindick, Ginger Highfill, and Ronnie Highfill.

Kayson Grant Foster was born to Caroline Foster and Daniel Foster of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 12:03 p.m. on May 8. He weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 21¼ inches long. He joins a brother, Theo.


  

