Kimora Naveah Washington was born to Kiya Washington of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 4:25 a.m. on July 4. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 19 inches long. She joins a brother, Ty’Mari. Her grandmother is Dawn Washington.
August Jacob Servantes was born to Tiffany Servantes and Sean Servantes of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 11:22 p.m. on July 10. He weighed 4 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 17¾ inches long. His sisters are Anastasia, Ceclia, and River.
Emmersyn Michelle Taylor was born to Kaitlyn Hamilton and Christian Taylor of Colonial Beach, Va., at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 12:03 a.m. on July 11. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Luke Wayne Mattingly was born to Madison Mattingly and Kyle Mattingly of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 6:24 p.m. on July 17. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 19½ inches long.
DelilahJane Audrey Gass was born to Sierra Ringley and Shane Gass of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 5:25 p.m. on Aug. 1. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 20½ inches long. She joins siblings Braxton, Brantlee, and Dean.
U’Tavious Jahmir Gordon was born to Shakeena Jackson and Thomas Gordon Jr. of St. Mary’s County at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 3:31 p.m. on Aug. 7. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 20 inches long. He joins siblings K’Tron Gordon, XaVion Jackson, Za’Mari Gordon, Yaden Gordon, Waelyn Gordon, and Vontae Gordon. His grandparents are Thelma Curtis, Deborah Gordon, Thomas Gordon, Vanderlyn Ransom, and Marquette Ransom.
Kailen Sean Hunter was born to Christl Saunders and Limuel Hunter of Newburg at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 7:34 a.m. on Aug. 8. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 20½ inches long. He joins a brother, Leighton. His grandparents are Sandra and Lionel Davis, and Juli Saunders.
Antonio Jose Figuera was born to Valerie Figuera and Angel Figuera of St. Mary’s County at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 4:49 p.m. on Aug. 8. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 inches long. He joins siblings Alonzo, Damien, and Savannah. His grandparents are Dan and Fran Maines, and Libertad Uribe.
Nolan Jovier Velazquez was born to Shaira Velazquez and Cristian Velazquez of Great Mills at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 3:27 p.m. on Aug. 9. He weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 19 inches long. He joins siblings Angel, Marie, and Stella.
Lucas William Payne was born to Kaitlyn Payne and Darren Payne of Mechanicsville at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 6:19 p.m. on Aug. 9. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 19¼ inches long. His grandparents are Randy and Joy Sansbury, Pam Shaffer, and George Payne and Nancy Lathroum.
Gracie Ann Tennyson was born to Nicole George and Andrew Tennyson of Scotland, Md., at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 10 a.m. on Aug. 15. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20¼ inches long. She joins siblings Reid and Savannah. Her grandparents are Becky and Rocky Russell, Michael George, and Paul and Mary Tennyson.
Chandler Joseph Loughery was born to Sabreena Putnam and Christian Loughery of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 7:43 p.m. on Aug. 15. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His grandparents are Larry Loughery, Tracy Wood, Steve Wood, Kevin Putnam, and Shawnee Putnam.
Jackson Ruby was born to Casie Haynes and John Ruby of Prince Frederick at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 5:43 p.m. on Aug. 22. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 inches long. His grandparents are Donald and Aimee Haynes, and Steve and Sue Ruby.
Jesaiah Reign Lawson was born to Sedricka Lewis and Nathaniel Lawson III of Great Mills at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 10:04 p.m. on Aug. 27. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 12 inches long.
Jayden Joseph Lanzi was born to Emily Myers and James Lanzi of St. Mary’s County at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 11:16 a.m. on Aug. 29. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His grandparents are Linda Bowling, Sean Bowling, and Carolyn and Thomas Lanzi.
Savannah Joy Horst was born to Kimberly Horst and Jeremy Horst of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 5:41 p.m. on Aug. 29. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 20½ inches long. She joins siblings Weston, Adrian, Destiny, and Karina. Her grandparents are Warren and Linda Martin, and Elvin and Hilda Horst.
LeAnne Brooks Quade was born to Catherine Adams and Kevin Quade Jr. of St. Mary’s at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 7:52 a.m. on Aug. 31. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20¾ inches long.
Ariela Hernandez was born to Ashlie Brown and Solomon Hernandez of Waldorf at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 8:51 a.m. on Aug. 31. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20¼ inches long. She joins a brother, William. Her grandparents are Nancy Preziotti, Salomon Hernandez, Charles Preziotti, Yariliz Rodriguez, and Thomas Brown.
