Roman Looker

Roman Anthony Looker was born to Courtney Looker and Robert Warner of Dunkirk at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 10:26 a.m. on Aug. 14. He weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 20½ inches long. He joins a sister, Nova Looker. His grandparents are Glen and Ann Looker and Jeff Dilbeck and Pam Warner. His aunt and uncle are Mariah Warner and Dillon Looker. His cousins are Laura Looker, Kelsi Looker and Milan Warner.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Kimora Naveah Washington was born to Kiya Washington of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 4:25 a.m. on July 4. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 19 inches long. She joins a brother, Ty’Mari. Her grandmother is Dawn Washington.

August Jacob Servantes was born to Tiffany Servantes and Sean Servantes of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 11:22 p.m. on July 10. He weighed 4 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 17¾ inches long. His sisters are Anastasia, Ceclia, and River.


  

