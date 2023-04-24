Trevor Groenewald was born to Christie Groenewald and Daniel Groenewald of Solomons at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 12 a.m. on March 1. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 20 inches long. He joins sisters Eden and Ivy. His grandparents are David and Kathy Staso, and Daniel and Chrisna Groenewald.

Rowan Myles Alonzo was born to Michelle Harding and Richard Alonzo of Great Mills at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 4:41 a.m. on March 4. He weighed 8 pounds and was 20 inches long. He joins siblings Richard, Alexis, and Lauren. His grandparents are Robert and Cindy Burch.