Trevor Groenewald was born to Christie Groenewald and Daniel Groenewald of Solomons at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 12 a.m. on March 1. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 20 inches long. He joins sisters Eden and Ivy. His grandparents are David and Kathy Staso, and Daniel and Chrisna Groenewald.
Rowan Myles Alonzo was born to Michelle Harding and Richard Alonzo of Great Mills at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 4:41 a.m. on March 4. He weighed 8 pounds and was 20 inches long. He joins siblings Richard, Alexis, and Lauren. His grandparents are Robert and Cindy Burch.
Lincoln Lancaster Pratt was born to Kathryn Pratt and Samuel Pratt of St. Mary’s City at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital on March 8. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20 inches long. He joins sisters Allisyn Teague, Clementine Pratt, Lorelai Pratt and Eleanor Pratt.
Westyn Skelton was born to Morgan Marquardt and Bryce Skelton of Lusby at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 5:51 a.m. on March 10. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 21½ inches long. He joins a brother, Bentley.
Olivia Mia Shipman was born to Catherine Shipman and Brandon Shipman of Great Mills at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 10:20 p.m. on March 14. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20 inches long. She joins siblings Emmett and Abigail. Her grandparents are Dana and Michael Masse, Ronald and Kelly Shipman, and Tim and Christine Bowman.
Cora Lynn Havens was born to Lane Havens and Glen Havens of California, Md., at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 3:06 a.m. on March 15. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 20½ inches long. She joins a sister, Elaina. Her grandparents are April and Greg Havens, Lynn and David Lowe, and Kelly and Barry Friedman.
Myla Marie Gale was born to Dana Gale and Jake Gale at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 9:42 p.m. on March 19. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 19 inches long. She joins siblings Joseph McCall, Skyla Gale, and Shyla Gale. Her grandparents are Dorothy and Tom Mako, and Terri and Jimmy Gale.
Cecily Diana Conklin was born to Sara Conklin and Anthony Conklin of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital on March 23. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 21½ inches long. She joins two brothers, Anthony Jr. and Theodore. Her grandparents are Ralph Conklin Jr., Mary Jane Conklin and Debby Beatty.
Kora Mae Arnold was born to Darian Arnold and William Arnold of Clements at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 7:13 p.m. on March 23. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 21 inches long. She joins a sister, Kendra. Her grandparents are Billy and Tammy Arnold, and Jimmy and Roseanne Vega.
Waylon John Cooksey was born to Kimberly Cooksey and Carl Cooksey of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 7:57 a.m. on March 27. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 21 inches long. He joins siblings Madison, Landon and Grayson.